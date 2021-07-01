Dr. Chapin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Chapin, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Chapin, MD
Dr. Brian Chapin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
They frequently treat conditions like Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Prostate Removal and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapin's Office Locations
- 1 1515 Holcombe Blvd Unit 1373, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-3250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent rapport with patients and families. Explains options clearly and comfortably answers any question. Positive, professional.
About Dr. Brian Chapin, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1104952571
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Urology
