Dr. Brian Chen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They completed their residency with George Washington University and NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH



Dr. Chen works at Surgical Associates of Richmond in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Colonial Heights, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.