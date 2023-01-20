Dr. Brian Cheshire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheshire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Cheshire, MD
Dr. Brian Cheshire, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Cheshire works at
Bay Shore Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center PC7550 Assunta Ct, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 928-4944
My wife and I met Dr. Cheshire this evening for a first-time appointment. We found him to be very professional and caring with both of us; he also has exceptional skills during his routine exam. Dr. Cheshire looked longer and much more carefully than any other Dermatologist that I have ever known. I would highly recommend him to anyone wanting a doctor that will treat you with respect and take that extra minute to really look for any issues that you may have.
About Dr. Brian Cheshire, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1366420382
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Cheshire has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheshire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheshire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheshire has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Lipomas and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheshire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheshire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheshire.
