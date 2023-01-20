See All Dermatologists in Fairhope, AL
Dr. Brian Cheshire, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brian Cheshire, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Cheshire works at Bay Shore Dermatology PC in Fairhope, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Lipomas and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bay Shore Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center PC
    7550 Assunta Ct, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 928-4944

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Brian Cheshire, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366420382
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Cheshire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheshire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheshire has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheshire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheshire works at Bay Shore Dermatology PC in Fairhope, AL. View the full address on Dr. Cheshire’s profile.

    Dr. Cheshire has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Lipomas and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheshire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheshire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheshire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheshire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheshire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.