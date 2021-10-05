Overview of Dr. Brian Chimenti, MD

Dr. Brian Chimenti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Chimenti works at Memorial Hermann the Woodlands Hospital in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.