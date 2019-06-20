See All Hematologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Brian Choi, MD

Hematology
3.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Choi, MD

Dr. Brian Choi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Choi works at Compassionate Cancer Care Medical Group in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Choi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Compassionate Cancer Care Medical Group Inc
    4500 Brockton Ave Ste 107, Riverside, CA 92501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 355-7539

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Erythropoietin Test
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Erythropoietin Test

Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Choi, MD

    • Hematology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Indian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish
    • 1386602720
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic
    • University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic
    • University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics|University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinic
    • Northwestern University|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choi works at Compassionate Cancer Care Medical Group in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Choi’s profile.

    Dr. Choi has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Choi speaks Indian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

