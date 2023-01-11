Dr. Brian Christine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Christine, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Christine, MD
Dr. Brian Christine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Christine works at
Dr. Christine's Office Locations
St. Vincents East810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 212-6000
Urology Centers of Alabama PC3485 Independence Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-0920
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Christine was very courteous and professional. He answered all my questions and made sure I didn't leave with any concerns.
About Dr. Brian Christine, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christine has seen patients for Peyronie's Disease, Urinary Incontinence and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Christine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.