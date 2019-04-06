See All Allergists & Immunologists in Astoria, NY
Dr. Brian Chung, DO

Allergy
5.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Chung, DO is an Allergy Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, Old Westbury, NY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Chung works at Pediatric Health Care of Queens (PHCQ) in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis, Acute Tonsillitis and Influenza (Flu) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Health Care of Queens (PHCQ)
    3014 37Th St, Astoria, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-7307
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tonsillitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Influenza (Flu)
Tonsillitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Influenza (Flu)

Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergen Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood Draw Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2019
    Dr. Chung is so kind with my daughter and always so helpful. He understands parenting stress and always lends a thoughtful ear. He is very intelligent and always has tips/tricks when we're battling anything from a cold to an ear infection. We highly recommend PHCQ to anyone looking for a pediatrician.
    Nadia L. — Apr 06, 2019
    About Dr. Brian Chung, DO

    Specialties
    • Allergy
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366722829
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow, NY
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, Old Westbury, NY
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Johns University, Jamaica, NY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Chung, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chung works at Pediatric Health Care of Queens (PHCQ) in Astoria, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chung’s profile.

    Dr. Chung has seen patients for Tonsillitis, Acute Tonsillitis and Influenza (Flu), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

