Dr. Brian Claytor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Claytor works at University Orthopedic Clinic in Tuscaloosa, AL with other offices in Northport, AL and Reform, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.