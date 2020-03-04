Dr. Brian Coan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Coan, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Coan, MD
Dr. Brian Coan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine.
Dr. Coan works at
Dr. Coan's Office Locations
-
1
Care Plastic Surgery PA2001 WESTON PKWY, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 484-4884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coan?
Four years after my breast reduction and I've been extremely happy with the results. I still can't get over the fact that I can look down and see my feet! I had the reduction performed when I was nearly 61. The procedure went well. I had no pain at all and luckily no drains needed. I am thrilled with the look and size. I highly recommend Dr Coane.
About Dr. Brian Coan, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1255598736
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coan accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coan works at
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Coan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.