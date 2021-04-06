Overview of Dr. Brian Cohen, MD

Dr. Brian Cohen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Mission Urology in Asheville, NC with other offices in Brevard, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.