Overview of Dr. Brian Cohen, MD

Dr. Brian Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Maimonides Plastic Surgery in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.