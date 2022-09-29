Dr. Brian Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Cohen, MD
Dr. Brian Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Maimonides Plastic Surgery925 49th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7022
-
2
Brian D. Cohen, M.D.560 Northern Blvd Ste 209, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 773-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Affinity Health Plan
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Elderplan
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
I recommend Doctor Cohen as a wound care provider because he focuses on a patients problem with lots of care and respect. He is honest, hard working and someone I would definitely recommend!
About Dr. Brian Cohen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1417114463
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye & Ear Infirmary|New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.