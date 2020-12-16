Dr. Brian Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Cole, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Cole, MD
Dr. Brian Cole, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Cole's Office Locations
Englewood Spine Associates300 Grand Ave Ste 201, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 608-5656Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Judging a physician's expertise, by not having phone calls returned, is just ignorance. A doctor needs to be judged by he does and Dr. Cole is top notch.
About Dr. Brian Cole, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Shriners Hospital For Crippled Chldn
- St Vincents Hosp-NY Med Coll
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Columbia U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cole speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
