Dr. Brian Coleman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (67)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Coleman, MD

Dr. Brian Coleman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their residency with Howard U|WA Hosp Ctr

Dr. Coleman works at HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Lake Worth in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Loxahatchee, FL, West Palm Beach, FL and Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Coleman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Lake Worth
    4560 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 453-2682
  2. 2
    HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Loxahatchee
    12989 Southern Blvd Ste 202, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 453-2679
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - West Palm Beach
    4631 N Congress Ave Ste 202, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 318-3575
  4. 4
    South Palm Orthopedics
    4800 Linton Blvd Ste 201, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 239-6383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Coleman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366442618
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Howard U|WA Hosp Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Coleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coleman has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

