Dr. Brian Coleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Coleman, MD
Dr. Brian Coleman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their residency with Howard U|WA Hosp Ctr
Dr. Coleman works at
Dr. Coleman's Office Locations
HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Lake Worth4560 Lantana Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Directions (561) 453-2682
HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - Loxahatchee12989 Southern Blvd Ste 202, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 453-2679Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
HCA Florida Atlantis Orthopedics - West Palm Beach4631 N Congress Ave Ste 202, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 318-3575
South Palm Orthopedics4800 Linton Blvd Ste 201, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (305) 239-6383
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
First, the doors to office were hard to open since I am on crutches. Lordes, the front office person, came to help me, thankfully. Staff, very friendly. Doctor was nice, seemed knowledgeable. Waited over an hour on a hard table to see him.
About Dr. Brian Coleman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1366442618
Education & Certifications
- Howard U|WA Hosp Ctr
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleman has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
