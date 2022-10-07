See All Radiation Oncologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Brian Collins, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (2)
Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Collins, MD

Dr. Brian Collins, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

Dr. Collins works at TGH Cancer Institute in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Collins' Office Locations

    TGH Cancer Institute
    3 TAMPA GENERAL CIR, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Brachytherapy
Breast Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Tumors Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2022
    i had .dr Collins as my doctor 9 years ago when i was treated at Georgetown university hospital for stage 4 lung cancer. Simply stated he is the best there is in his field, He listens. He cares. He is a good good person. And somehow has a remarkable way of making bad news not sound so bad. lol. I was at Georgetown this week for a check up and had planned to go see him bc I knew he was in charge of proton radiation which was just being put in place at Georgetown 9 years ago. My oncologist was Dr. S who sadly has moved on as well. My care was exceptional and I attribute it to both these Drs. Tampa is lucky to have him. Regards Amy R
    Dr. Collins' Office & Staff

    About Dr. Brian Collins, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1417956640
    Education & Certifications

    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    • Saint Vincents Hospital and Medical Center
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    • Radiation Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital
    • Medstar Georgetown University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collins works at TGH Cancer Institute in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Collins’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

