Dr. Brian Connolly, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Connolly, MD is a Dermatologist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College.
Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Manchester, NH87 McGregor St Ste 2100, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 626-7546
Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Portsmouth, NH75 Portsmouth Blvd Ste 310, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 944-9825
Optima Dermatology1 Hampton Rd Unit 306, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions (603) 942-2171Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 6:00pmWednesday6:30am - 5:00pmThursday6:30am - 6:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Efficient and thorough
Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connolly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connolly has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connolly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.