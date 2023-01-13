Overview

Dr. Brian Cooley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Cooley works at Brian K. Cooley, MD in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.