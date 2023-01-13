Dr. Brian Cooley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Cooley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Cooley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Cooley works at
Locations
Brian K. Cooley, MD1600 Coit Rd Ste 401A, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 758-5484
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cooley is very professional and easy to talk to. Would record any one . Staff was also pleasant. I’ve worked in medical and it was pleasant visit.
About Dr. Brian Cooley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1518926146
Education & Certifications
- U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
- Parkland Meml Hosp/Dallas V
- U Tx/Sw Med Sch Affil Hosps
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
