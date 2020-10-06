Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brian Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Cooper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Locations
Chattanooga Heart & Rhythm Center Pllc5726 Marlin Rd Ste 500, Chattanooga, TN 37411 Directions (423) 682-8100
Parkridge Medical Center2333 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-6061Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Cooper is a caring Doctor. He talks to you and explains the problems in detail. Thank you Dr. Cooper for being a "Great Doctor".
About Dr. Brian Cooper, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1134286792
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
