Dr. Brian Cooperman, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Cooperman, MD
Dr. Brian Cooperman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Cooperman works at
Dr. Cooperman's Office Locations
NHPP OBGYN at North Hills1 Hollow Ln, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 365-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Cooperman's for years and he's one of the most outstanding doctors I know. He is personable and caring. His knowledge is extensive and up-to-date. Simple one of the best.
About Dr. Brian Cooperman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooperman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooperman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooperman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooperman has seen patients for Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooperman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cooperman speaks Hebrew.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooperman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooperman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooperman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooperman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.