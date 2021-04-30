Overview of Dr. Brian Cope, MD

Dr. Brian Cope, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Cope works at Prisma Health Urology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.