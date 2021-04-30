Dr. Brian Cope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Cope, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Cope, MD
Dr. Brian Cope, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Cope's Office Locations
Columbia Urological Associates P.A.1301 Taylor St Ste 1A, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 434-4790
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cope is excellent. His knowledge if current and explains things to you in a manner that is understandable. He is also kind and understanding of your problem. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Brian Cope, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1902893506
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Wake Forest University
