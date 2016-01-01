Overview of Dr. Brian Copeland, MD

Dr. Brian Copeland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Copeland works at LSU Health Care Network VAS SUR in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.