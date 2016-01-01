Dr. Brian Copeland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Copeland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Copeland, MD
Dr. Brian Copeland, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Copeland works at
Dr. Copeland's Office Locations
St Charles Specialty Hospital3700 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 412-1517Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
About Dr. Brian Copeland, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1376743138
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Copeland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copeland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copeland works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Copeland. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copeland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copeland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copeland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.