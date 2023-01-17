Dr. Costell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Costell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Costell, MD
Dr. Brian Costell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Costell works at
Dr. Costell's Office Locations
Bashar Lutfi, MD LLC , Neuroscience consultants9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 207, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 482-1027
Neurology Offices of South Florida, LLC4600 Linton Blvd Ste 240, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 482-1027Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Allstate
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brian Costell help me to diagnose my trigeminal neuralgia. Went do about a dozen doctors that were unaware what this awful disease was. Thank you!
About Dr. Brian Costell, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174563688
Education & Certifications
- New York United Hospital Med Ctr
- Tulane University Hospital
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
