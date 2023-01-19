See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Elmhurst, IL
Dr. Brian Couri, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (30)
Map Pin Small Elmhurst, IL
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Couri, MD

Dr. Brian Couri, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Couri works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Couri's Office Locations

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 3160, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9095
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1100 Lake St Ste 150, Oak Park, IL 60301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Extremity Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopic-Guided Hip Injection Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopy Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Procedure Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Intercostal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermal Annuloplasty Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Lumbar Discography Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Transforaminal Injection Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Operative Spine Treatment Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Disc Decompression Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Piriformis Injection Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Provocation Discography Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Denervation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
RSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Supartz® Injection Chevron Icon
Synvisc® Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Third Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Dr Couri took time with me, wasn't rushed, so he could accurately diagnose my problem. He showed me X-ray and CT scans and explained what he was seeing. He answered all my questions. He recommended a plan going forward, and involved me in making a decision. He came highly recommended to me by another of his patients and I will highly recommend him to others.
    Kathleen Powell — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Brian Couri, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1891761284
    Education & Certifications

    • Chicago Institute Of Neurosurgery and Neuroresearch
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Rush Presbyterian St. Luke's
    • Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Dr. Brian Couri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Couri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Couri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Couri has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Couri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

