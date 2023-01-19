Overview of Dr. Brian Couri, MD

Dr. Brian Couri, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Couri works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.