Dr. Brian Couri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors
- IL
- Elmhurst
- Dr. Brian Couri, MD
Dr. Brian Couri, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Couri, MD
Dr. Brian Couri, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Couri works at
Dr. Couri's Office Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 3160, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9095
-
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1100 Lake St Ste 150, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (331) 221-9095
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Baker’s Cyst
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Somatic
- View other providers who treat Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sacrum Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Spinal Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Upper Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Arthrocentesis
- View other providers who treat Botox® Injection
- View other providers who treat Bursa Injection
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cauda Equina Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Cervical Facet Joint Injection
- View other providers who treat Cervical Medial Branch Block
- View other providers who treat Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy
- View other providers who treat Diagnostic Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Discography
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat EMG (Electromyography)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Epidural Steroid Injections
- View other providers who treat Extremity Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Facet Block
- View other providers who treat Facet Joint Injection
- View other providers who treat Facet Joint Nerve Ablation
- View other providers who treat Fluoroscopic-Guided Hip Injection
- View other providers who treat Fluoroscopy
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc Procedure
- View other providers who treat In-Office Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Injection of Tendon
- View other providers who treat Injection Therapy
- View other providers who treat Intercostal Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Interventional Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Intradiscal Electrothermal Annuloplasty
- View other providers who treat Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET)
- View other providers who treat Joint Injection
- View other providers who treat Lipedema
- View other providers who treat Low Back Procedure
- View other providers who treat Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Discography
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Facet Joint Injection
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Medial Branch Block
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Transforaminal Injection
- View other providers who treat Motor Vehicle Accident
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain Procedure
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Sympathetic
- View other providers who treat Nerve Blocks
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Non-Operative Spine Treatment
- View other providers who treat Occipital Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Occupational Injuries
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Pain Management Through Physical Therapy
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Percutaneous Disc Decompression
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Injuries
- View other providers who treat Phantom Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Pinched Nerve
- View other providers who treat Piriformis Injection
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Provocation Discography
- View other providers who treat Radiofrequency Ablation
- View other providers who treat Radiofrequency Denervation
- View other providers who treat Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Injuries
- View other providers who treat RSD Treatment
- View other providers who treat Sacroiliac Joint Injection
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Spinal Injections
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Stellate Ganglion Block
- View other providers who treat Sternum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Supartz® Injection
- View other providers who treat Synvisc® Injection
- View other providers who treat Tendon and Bursa Injection
- View other providers who treat Tendon Disorders
- View other providers who treat Tendonitis
- View other providers who treat Third Occipital Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Facet Joint Injection
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Transforaminal Epidural Block
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound Guided Procedures
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound-Guided Injection
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
- View other providers who treat Work-Related Injuries
- View other providers who treat Wrist Disorders
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Couri?
Dr Couri took time with me, wasn’t rushed, so he could accurately diagnose my problem. He showed me X-ray and CT scans and explained what he was seeing. He answered all my questions. He recommended a plan going forward, and involved me in making a decision. He came highly recommended to me by another of his patients and I will highly recommend him to others.
About Dr. Brian Couri, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891761284
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Institute Of Neurosurgery and Neuroresearch
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Presbyterian St. Luke's
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Couri works at
Dr. Couri has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Couri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.