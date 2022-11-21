See All General Surgeons in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Brian Cox, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Pasadena, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Cox, MD

Dr. Brian Cox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine.

Dr. Cox works at Isaac Benjamin Paz MD Inc in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Isaac Benjamin Paz MD Inc
    1044 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 101, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 403-0311
  2. 2
    Premiere Surgical Specialists A Professional Corp.
    950 S Arroyo Pkwy Ste 310, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 449-4859

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Lipomas
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Lipomas
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Photo: Dr. Brian Cox, MD
    About Dr. Brian Cox, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952307985
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Hospital Harvard University
    Residency
    • University Tenn Memphis
    Internship
    • Huntington Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox works at Isaac Benjamin Paz MD Inc in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cox’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

