Overview of Dr. Brian Cox, MD

Dr. Brian Cox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine.



Dr. Cox works at Isaac Benjamin Paz MD Inc in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.