Overview of Dr. Brian Crellin, DO

Dr. Brian Crellin, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Crellin works at Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Batavia, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.