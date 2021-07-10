Dr. Crellin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Crellin, DO
Overview of Dr. Brian Crellin, DO
Dr. Brian Crellin, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Crellin's Office Locations
1
Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine7794 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 399-5900
2
Group Health - Kenwood8240 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-7000
3
Good Samaritan Hospital379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 246-7000Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
4
Wellington Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine1100 Hospital Dr, Batavia, OH 45103 Directions (513) 732-6001
5
Anderson Rheumatology Inc7810 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 246-2339
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crellin takes the time to explain what is going on with your body. He explains the options you have and what the result will be with the option chosen. He tells you honestly what he feels the best option is. He is very down to earth and instantly makes you feel comfortable. When you're already scared because something is wrong or you wouldn't be in his office, he makes the effort to make you feel comfortable, answers all questions and actually spends time with his patients.
About Dr. Brian Crellin, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1255497533
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Doctors Hosp of Stark Co
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Marietta College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crellin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crellin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crellin has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crellin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Crellin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crellin.
