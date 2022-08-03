Dr. Brian Czerniecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Czerniecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Czerniecki, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Czerniecki, MD
Dr. Brian Czerniecki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
Dr. Czerniecki works at
Dr. Czerniecki's Office Locations
-
1
Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Outpatient Center at McKinley Campus10920 Mckinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 922-8301
-
2
Vascular and Interventional Radiology12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 820-1832
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Czerniecki?
I am fortunate to have Dr Czerniecki as my surgeon as well a wise and experienced friend who is never too rushed or too busy to answer my questions and concerns. He is everything a physician should be. . . .
About Dr. Brian Czerniecki, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1881620938
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Czerniecki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Czerniecki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Czerniecki using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Czerniecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Czerniecki works at
Dr. Czerniecki has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Czerniecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Czerniecki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czerniecki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Czerniecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Czerniecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.