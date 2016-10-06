Dr. Brian Dach, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Dach, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
General Surgery-Faris Road890 W Faris Rd Ste 310, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-8300
General Surgery-Patewood200 Patewood Dr Ste B260, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-2100
General Surgery-Simpsonville727 SE Main St Ste 130, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 454-6560
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.dach is a great surgeon I had colon surgery. He was the best. Great bed side manner. Took his time never made me feel like he was in a hurry. Great personality would recommend him to anyone . Thanks dr Dach for all you did for me. Also have two hernias so I will be having an upcoming surgery with him. D. Boatwright.
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1003855578
- Greenville Hosp; Meml Hosp
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
