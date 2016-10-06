Overview of Dr. Brian Dach, DO

Dr. Brian Dach, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Dach works at General Surgery-Faris Road in Greenville, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.