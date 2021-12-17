See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Herrin, IL
Dr. Brian Daines, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (119)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Daines, MD

Dr. Brian Daines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Herrin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia College of Phys & Surgeons and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center and Copper Queen Community Hospital.

Dr. Daines works at The Orthopaedic Institute of Southern Illinois in Herrin, IL with other offices in Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Daines' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopaedic Institute of Southern Illinois
    510 Lincoln Dr, Herrin, IL 62948 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 997-6800
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Sierra Vista Medical Group
    5750 E Highway 90 Ste 200, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 263-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Canyon Vista Medical Center
  • Copper Queen Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 17, 2021
    Dr. Daines performed emergency surgery on my right knee in the middle of the night at the hospital. He explains what to expect, gives you confidence in the procedure at the same time doesn't mess around. Results have been great. Would highly recommend Dr.Daines.
    Jesse Wilson — Dec 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Daines, MD
    About Dr. Brian Daines, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962517656
    Education & Certifications

    • Colorado Joint Replacement
    • University of Washington Hospitals
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    • Columbia College of Phys & Surgeons
    • Brigham Young University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Daines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daines has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Daines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

