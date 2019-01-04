Overview

Dr. Brian Daniels, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Daniels works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.