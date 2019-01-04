Dr. Brian Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Daniels, MD
Dr. Brian Daniels, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Prohealth Care Associates2800 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6040
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
First rate; very sad he is leaving ProHealthCare.
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1780909606
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas
- Columbia St Marys Hospital Milwaukee
- Columbia St Marys Hospital Milwaukee
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
