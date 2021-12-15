Dr. Darrisaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Darrisaw, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Darrisaw, MD
Dr. Brian Darrisaw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Community Physicians of Indiana Inc8920 Southpointe Dr Ste B, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 497-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Professional, Dr Darrisaw answered all of my concerns, he sat down during the appointment, (which is sometimes w/other docs few) I didn’t feel rushed at all.
- 36 years of experience
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Dr. Darrisaw accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darrisaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Darrisaw. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darrisaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darrisaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darrisaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.