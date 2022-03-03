Dr. Brian Deignan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deignan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Deignan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Deignan, MD
Dr. Brian Deignan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Deignan works at
Dr. Deignan's Office Locations
-
1
Baycare Outpatient Imaging3003 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 554-8983Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Baycare Medical Group10141 Big Bend Rd Ste 206, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 397-1274
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deignan?
Doctor was amazing! Great bedside manner, friendly, smart and professional! He was great with my 8 yo son!
About Dr. Brian Deignan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710184098
Education & Certifications
- Alfred I DuPont Hospital for Children
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Vanderbilt University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deignan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deignan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deignan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deignan works at
Dr. Deignan has seen patients for Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deignan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deignan speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Deignan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deignan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deignan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deignan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.