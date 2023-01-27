See All Plastic Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Brian Derby, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Brian Derby, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (83)
Map Pin Small Sarasota, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Brian Derby, MD

Dr. Brian Derby, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Derby works at Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Derby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center
    2255 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 930-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Gynecomastia
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 83 ratings
Patient Ratings (83)
5 Star
(82)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Derby?

Jan 27, 2023
Dr. Derby is AMAZING!!!! He listened to exactly what I wanted with my breast augmentation and explained the entire process. I knew right after meeting with him, he was the doctor I wanted to do my surgery. I felt comfortable, He treated me with much kindness and patience. I am thrilled with the outcome! He did exactly what I wanted, I could not ask for more, I'm so happy!! I highly recommend Dr. Derby!!! I’m telling all my friends to go see him! Additionally, the facility and support staff are equally wonderful!
Alexa — Jan 27, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Brian Derby, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Derby, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Derby to family and friends

Dr. Derby's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Derby

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Derby, MD.

About Dr. Brian Derby, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1841499266
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Grotting and Cohn Plastic Surgery-Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship
Fellowship
Residency
  • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
Residency
Medical Education
  • University of South Florida
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Stetson University
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Derby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Derby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Derby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Derby works at Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Derby’s profile.

Dr. Derby has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

83 patients have reviewed Dr. Derby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derby.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Brian Derby, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.