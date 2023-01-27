Dr. Brian Derby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Derby, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Derby, MD
Dr. Brian Derby, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Derby's Office Locations
Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center2255 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (205) 930-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Derby?
Dr. Derby is AMAZING!!!! He listened to exactly what I wanted with my breast augmentation and explained the entire process. I knew right after meeting with him, he was the doctor I wanted to do my surgery. I felt comfortable, He treated me with much kindness and patience. I am thrilled with the outcome! He did exactly what I wanted, I could not ask for more, I'm so happy!! I highly recommend Dr. Derby!!! I’m telling all my friends to go see him! Additionally, the facility and support staff are equally wonderful!
About Dr. Brian Derby, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1841499266
Education & Certifications
- Grotting and Cohn Plastic Surgery-Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- University of South Florida
- Stetson University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derby works at
Dr. Derby has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Derby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derby.
