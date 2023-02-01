Dr. Brian DeRubertis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. DeRubertis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian DeRubertis, MD
Dr. Brian DeRubertis, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Vascular and Endovascular Surgery525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
This review is from time at UCLA. Always made me feel at home. always communicated well, I always knew what was going on. I drove three hours to see him, now I am thinking about flying 4 1/2 hours to see him. He’s just that damn good.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1558553313
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. DeRubertis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. DeRubertis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. DeRubertis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. DeRubertis has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. DeRubertis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. DeRubertis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. DeRubertis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. DeRubertis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. DeRubertis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.