Dr. Brian Deutsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Deutsch, MD
Dr. Brian Deutsch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Deutsch's Office Locations
Ear, Nose and Throat, Ltd885 Kempsville Rd Ste 221, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 623-0526
Ear, Nose and Throat, Ltd.676 Kingsborough Sq, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 623-0526
Ear, Nose and Throat, Ltd.901 Hampton Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 623-0526
Ear, Nose and Throat, Ltd.680 Kingsborough Sq, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 623-0526
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr.Deutsch.Very kind.He did neat excellent work.I felt no pain.I also went to sleep as he played Jazz soothing music while he did my repairs.
About Dr. Brian Deutsch, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1881695252
Education & Certifications
- Facial Pl Surgery Center
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Duke U
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deutsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deutsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deutsch has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Wound Repair and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deutsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deutsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deutsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.