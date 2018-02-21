See All Podiatrists in Richardson, TX
Dr. Brian Deyoe, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (29)
Map Pin Small Richardson, TX
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Deyoe, DPM

Dr. Brian Deyoe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Deyoe works at Metroplex Foot and Ankle LLP in Richardson, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deyoe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Metroplex foot and ankle
    3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 106, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 217-3668
  2. 2
    Metroplex Foot & Ankle
    3600 Gaston Ave Ste 1056, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 827-8864
  3. 3
    Metroplex Foot & Ankle LLP
    6330 Broadway Blvd Ste D2, Garland, TX 75043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 226-0774

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Brian Deyoe, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780629709
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Deyoe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deyoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deyoe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deyoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deyoe has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deyoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Deyoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deyoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deyoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deyoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

