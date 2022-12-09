Dr. Brian Dicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Dicks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Dicks, MD
Dr. Brian Dicks, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Dicks' Office Locations
Genesis Healthcare Partners4060 4th Ave Ste 310, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 297-4707
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m only 30 years old and have struggled with a venomous leak since I was a teenager. Dr. Dicks took the time to understand my challenges of getting and keeping an erection. He provided me with treatment that has changed my sex life! I cannot thank him enough. If you are looking for a provider who will troubleshoot and help you find a solution for your best sex life ever, then Dr. Dicks is who you want to see!
About Dr. Brian Dicks, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1144425687
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dicks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dicks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dicks has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Balanoposthitis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.