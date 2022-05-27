Dr. Brian Dierckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dierckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Dierckman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Dierckman, MD
Dr. Brian Dierckman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Dierckman's Office Locations
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center Brentwood1001 Health Park Dr Ste 220, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 703-2551
Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center - Franklin5021 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 592-2681Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dierckman?
He is the best ortho I’ve ever had the privilege of seeing and I’ve had multiple surgeries on my knees. He takes the time to talk to you, explains the issues using your x-rays or other testing - he shows you the films and points everything out - which no doctor has ever done for me. He has compassion and really cares for you, and he has a great “bedside” manner. After the past experiences I’ve had it’s hard to trust but he changed that for me and I trust him explicitly. His staff is just as awesome as he is. They always treat you with respect and care, they always have a smile for you and they do everything they can to help you in any way that you may need. The only downside is that he can’t be my doctor for everything!
About Dr. Brian Dierckman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1447436266
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopaedic Institute|Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- Emory Hosp-Emory U Sch Med|Emory University
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
