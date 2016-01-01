See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Brian Dixon, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brian Dixon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.

Dr. Dixon works at Progressive Psychiatry, P.A. in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Progressive Psychiatry - Fort Worth Office
    1307 8th Ave Ste 310, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 200-1744
  2. 2
    Progressive Psychiatry - Jones Center
    604 Strada Cir, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 200-1744
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
  3. 3
    Progressive Psychiatry - Bailey Avenue Office
    550 Bailey Ave Ste 235, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 200-1744
  4. 4
    Progressive Psychiatry, P.A.
    1001 12th Ave Ste 174, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 200-1744
  5. 5
    Progressive Psychiatry - Baylor PHP/IOP Program
    1400 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 200-1744
  6. 6
    Progressive Psychiatry - Mansfield Office
    602 Strada Cir Ste 116, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 200-1744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Brian Dixon, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831352475
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
