Overview of Dr. Brian Do, MD

Dr. Brian Do, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Do works at Retina Group Of Washington in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.