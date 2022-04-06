Overview

Dr. Brian Dobozi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Dobozi works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.