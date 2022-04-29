Dr. Brian Dodds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Dodds, MD
Overview of Dr. Brian Dodds, MD
Dr. Brian Dodds, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Canon City, CO. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and St. Thomas More Hospital.
Health Seekers ENT115 N 10th St, Canon City, CO 81212 Directions (719) 275-3288
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
- St. Thomas More Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Dodds for nasal congestion....found out I had a deviated septum. He explained things exceptionally well and offered suggestions for treatment. All the staff were friendly and kind.
About Dr. Brian Dodds, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Med College of Wisconsin
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
