Overview of Dr. Brian Dodds, MD

Dr. Brian Dodds, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Canon City, CO. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and St. Thomas More Hospital.



Dr. Dodds works at Health Seekers ENT in Canon City, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.