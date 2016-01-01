Dr. Brian Dodson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Dodson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Dodson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center, Mount Nittany Medical Center and Upmc Williamsport.
Dr. Dodson works at
Locations
Penn State Hershey Endoscopy Center LLC32 COLONNADE WAY, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 272-4445
Penn State Health Medical Group303 Benner Pike Ste 2, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 272-4445
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Dodson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1710905823
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodson.
