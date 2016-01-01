See All Gastroenterologists in State College, PA
Dr. Brian Dodson, MD

Gastroenterology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Dodson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center, Mount Nittany Medical Center and Upmc Williamsport.

Dr. Dodson works at Penn State Medical Group Colonnade in State College, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Penn State Hershey Endoscopy Center LLC
    32 COLONNADE WAY, State College, PA 16803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 272-4445
  2. 2
    Penn State Health Medical Group
    303 Benner Pike Ste 2, State College, PA 16801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 272-4445

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Milton S Hershey Medical Center
  • Mount Nittany Medical Center
  • Upmc Williamsport

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Colorectal Cancer Screening

Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Brian Dodson, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710905823
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Dodson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dodson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dodson works at Penn State Medical Group Colonnade in State College, PA. View the full address on Dr. Dodson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

