Overview

Dr. Brian Dolsey, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Magruder Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital and ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.



Dr. Dolsey works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiology in Toledo, OH with other offices in Fostoria, OH, Port Clinton, OH and Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.