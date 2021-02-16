See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Brian Domby, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (18)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brian Domby, MD

Dr. Brian Domby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.

Dr. Domby works at Florida Medical Clinic in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL and Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Domby's Office Locations

    Florida Medical Clinic - Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & Spine
    14547 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste C, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 979-0440
    Florida Medical Clinic - Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & Spine
    2020 Town Center Blvd Ste D, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 979-0440
    Florida Medical Clinic - Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & Spine
    2352 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 979-0440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
  • Adventhealth Zephyrhills

Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 16, 2021
    Our family feels extremely lucky to have been referred to Dr. Domby. Our daughter is a nationally ranked junior tennis player who dislocated her patella and also suffered cartilage damage. Doc had a clear plan from the first meeting. Thoroughly went over the MRI with us, explained two different scenarios based on the MRI, and recommended his preferred remedy for each. Doc came to see us mid surgery to explain what he found, and most importantly what he felt was the best plan of attack. He strongly recommended the MACI to repair her cartilage & repair the patella tendon. Doc clearly stated there are other ways to repair the cartilage but he didn’t like them as much as MACI especially for young athletes. It’s been 14 months since her surgery and her recovery has been amazing to behold. Her knee is super strong and so is her confidence in her knee. Communication with staff and PT is stellar. (Aly Dhanani @ AdventHealth Wesley Chapel Rehab) Blessed to have Dr. Domby in our life!
    About Dr. Brian Domby, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801056627
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
