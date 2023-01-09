Dr. Brian Donovan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Donovan, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Donovan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5555 E 5th St Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 886-4181
-
2
Sheldon E. Gingerich MD PC2902 E GRANT RD, Tucson, AZ 85716 Directions (520) 372-7145
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donovan?
Dr Donovan has been my primary physician for three years and from day 1 has done a great job. For example, I had a kidney stone issue, 8mm, which had not yet manifest itself in severe pain. Dr Donovan expedited specific tests based on mild symptoms to identify the root cause. Subsequently, moved quickly to get me access to a specialist in less than a week...which took an extraordinary effort as there were no openings. Had surgery and right as rain within the span of 8 days. When the office is not open, he always answers his calls. Couldn't ask for a better general practitioner and would recommend him to anyone without hesitation.
About Dr. Brian Donovan, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780686949
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Notre Dame Hosp/Univ Of Montreal
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donovan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donovan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Donovan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.