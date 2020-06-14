See All Plastic Surgeons in Dublin, OH
Dr. Brian Dorner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (27)
Map Pin Small Dublin, OH
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Dorner, MD

Dr. Brian Dorner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Mount Carmel East.

Dr. Dorner works at Dorner Plastic Surgery in Dublin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dorner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital City Cosmetic Surgery
    6425 Post Rd Ste 102, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 336-9000
  2. 2
    Brian K Dorner MD Dba Bradenton
    4930 Bradenton Ave, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 336-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Mount Carmel East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 14, 2020
    I will ONLY GO TO HIM!!! He did an amazing job! I researched for years and finally picked Dr. Dorner!!! I’m the first they asked years ago to do a video testimony on my experience of Breast Augmentation, and last I seen, I am still on his website 7 years later!! “Kim from Clyde”! He is seriously amazing and I always recommend him! So far I have had 2 people also drive about 3 hours to go to him and they thank me to this day for my recommendation and are so happy with their results!!!
    Kimberly Snyder #frontlineRN — Jun 14, 2020
    Dr. Brian Dorner, MD
    About Dr. Brian Dorner, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255392247
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Residency
    • Ohio State University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
