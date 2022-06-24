Dr. Brian Dougherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dougherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Dougherty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Dougherty, MD
Dr. Brian Dougherty, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Dougherty works at
Dr. Dougherty's Office Locations
-
1
South Florida ENT Associates8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 504E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
2
Doral9915 NW 41st St Ste 220, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
3
Coral Gables6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 704, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 595-6200
-
4
West kendall15955 SW 96th St Ste 303, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 595-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dougherty?
Dr. Brian Dougherty had done adenoidectomy and the ear tube surgery for our 4 year-old son way back in 2005. He had come in highly recommended even then. Son went on a talking spree soon after that and hasn't stopped yet :-). Fast Forward 15 years, I had impacted ear wax in my Right ear and wasn't hearing and thankfully there was an appointment available the next day. For people who are used to hearing well, it kind of becomes panicky. I used Peroxide multiple times, but perhaps it was hard and made no difference. He had it suctioned out next day, after softening it with Peroxide and hearing was restored completely immediately. Two years later same issue, this time there was no appointment available and I was given one a week out for following Wednesday. I called in Thu morning expressing urgency and Abel at Front desk kindly spoke with Dr. Dougherty and he was able to squeeze me in. Wax suctioned out again, hearing was restored completely. Cant thank him enough!! Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Brian Dougherty, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487654299
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dougherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dougherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dougherty works at
Dr. Dougherty has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dougherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dougherty speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dougherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.