Dr. Brian Douglas, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Douglas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
Brian C. Douglas MD PA6624 Fannin St Ste 2560, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 796-0062
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First Visit - and I was in "need", appointment was made the day of call! He was very polite and understanding. I loved that he did not need to start up testing, right off the "bat"..I am feeling so much better on today, than I have felt in two weeks. I did not feel rushed - I felt important.
About Dr. Brian Douglas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
