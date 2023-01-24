Dr. Dublin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Dublin, MD
Dr. Brian Dublin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Celebration410 Celebration Pl Ste 300, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Partin Settlement2488 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
He has been my cardiologist for a long time. He is compassionate, professional and my heart doc! ??
About Dr. Brian Dublin, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- University of Miami Hospital
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
Dr. Dublin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dublin has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dublin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dublin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dublin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dublin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dublin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.