Overview of Dr. Brian Duff, MD

Dr. Brian Duff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Duff works at University Head & Neck Surgery, Inc. in Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI and Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.