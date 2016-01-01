Dr. Brian Duffy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Duffy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brian Duffy, MD
Dr. Brian Duffy, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Duffy works at
Dr. Duffy's Office Locations
Dept of Pediatric Surgery1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5999
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brian Duffy, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1952569022
Education & Certifications
- James Whitcomb Riley Hospital for Children
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duffy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duffy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.
Dr. Duffy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s). Dr. Duffy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans. Dr. Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.