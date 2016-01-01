Overview of Dr. Brian Duffy, MD

Dr. Brian Duffy, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Duffy works at Dept of Pediatric Surgery in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.